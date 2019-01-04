News

Gobin sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man with ties to Webster County was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence in December stemming from an April shooting incident involving a Madisonville police officer.

New ABC officer talks application process, timeline

With the passage Ordinance 2018-5, the piece of legislation that will control the sale of alcohol in the city of Providence, city officials have now started the ball rolling to eventually fulfill the will of residents, who voted in favor of going wet on November 6, 2018.

Obituaries

Betty Sue Goode

Betty Sue Goode, 70 of Evansville, passed away Thursday, November 8, 

Allen K. Utley

Allen K. Utley, 60 of Providence, Kentucky passed away Thursda…

Sports

Trojans bounce back from OT loss at Lyon

After dropping a 67-65 decision in overtime at Lyon County last Tuesday night, Webster County responded with back-to-back victories over out-of-region opponents Calloway County and McLean County to improve its record to 6-2 on the year.

Lady Trojans knockoff 2 top ten teams

In a week teeming with stellar ranked opponents, Webster County was able to prevail with a 6-2 victory over sixth-ranked and defending state champion Madisonville-North Hopkins at home in Dixon last Tuesday night and also get an 8-2 win over eighth-ranked Apollo on the road in Owensboro on M…