Webster County residents now have a new choice in health care, as a familiar face returns to Clay as part of the expansion of a long-time local provider.
A man with ties to Webster County was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence in December stemming from an April shooting incident involving a Madisonville police officer.
Webster County Clerk Valerie Newell is now in uncharted waters, at least as far as her predecessors are concerned.
With the passage Ordinance 2018-5, the piece of legislation that will control the sale of alcohol in the city of Providence, city officials have now started the ball rolling to eventually fulfill the will of residents, who voted in favor of going wet on November 6, 2018.
A Webster County man accused of attempted murder was held over for the grand jury Tuesday after a preliminary hearing found probable cause on all counts in his case.
After dropping a 67-65 decision in overtime at Lyon County last Tuesday night, Webster County responded with back-to-back victories over out-of-region opponents Calloway County and McLean County to improve its record to 6-2 on the year.
Webster County sophomore Tanner Robertson made the most of his first start at running back for the Trojans on Friday night.
Former Webster County baseball coach Greg Pirtle is returning to Webster County.
A previously bare spot on the wall in Trojan Gym will have a new championship banner.
In a week teeming with stellar ranked opponents, Webster County was able to prevail with a 6-2 victory over sixth-ranked and defending state champion Madisonville-North Hopkins at home in Dixon last Tuesday night and also get an 8-2 win over eighth-ranked Apollo on the road in Owensboro on M…
